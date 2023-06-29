Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.17). Approximately 221,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 716,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.15).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.92 million, a PE ratio of -138.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.46.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

