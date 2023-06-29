Balancer Tops One Day Volume of $3.65 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Balancer has a total market cap of $231.49 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00014952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,800,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,620,560 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

