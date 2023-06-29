Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BLDP opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,379,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.