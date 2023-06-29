Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 14,739,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,915,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 485.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

