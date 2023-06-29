Ballast Inc. Buys 2,106 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. 393,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,212. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

