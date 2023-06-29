Ballast Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,416. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

