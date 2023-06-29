Ballast Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

