Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.
Target stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,902. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
