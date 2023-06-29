Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.008. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:BCG opened at GBX 168 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.07. The company has a market cap of £833.50 million and a PE ratio of 4,165.00. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 180.40 ($2.29).
About Baltic Classifieds Group
