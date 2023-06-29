Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.008. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:BCG opened at GBX 168 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.07. The company has a market cap of £833.50 million and a PE ratio of 4,165.00. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 180.40 ($2.29).

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

