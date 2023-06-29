Bank of America Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $62.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,644,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.