Bank of South Carolina Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

BKSC opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

