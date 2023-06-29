Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.9 %

OZK stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

