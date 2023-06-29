Barclays Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 166

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYFree Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 173 ($2.20) to GBX 166 ($2.11) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 152 ($1.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY remained flat at $7.52 on Thursday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

