Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $13.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 60,790 shares trading hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.