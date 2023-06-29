Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $13.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 60,790 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.