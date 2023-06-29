Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.