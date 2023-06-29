Bay Rivers Group Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

