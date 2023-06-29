BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BBSEY stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

