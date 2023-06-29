Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 17,816 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 540,731 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

