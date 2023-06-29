Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

