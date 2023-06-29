Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

IYK opened at $198.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.42. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

