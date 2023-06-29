Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.