Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 441.56 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

