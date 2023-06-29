Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

