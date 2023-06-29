Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

