Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 354 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.