Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $47.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

