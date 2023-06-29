Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

