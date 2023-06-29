Beldex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Beldex has a total market cap of $288.57 million and $3.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.09 or 0.06055652 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,628,518 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,028,518 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

