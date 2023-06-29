Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.92). Approximately 511,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,125,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.89).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.92. The stock has a market cap of £828.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2,154.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £27,976.05 ($35,570.31). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

