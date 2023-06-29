Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BMBN opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

