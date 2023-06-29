Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.67.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

