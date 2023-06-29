BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,460 shares of company stock worth $114,109. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

