Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, June 30th.

Biotricity Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

