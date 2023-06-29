BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $459,634.55 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $381.31 million and $459,634.55 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $30,704.33 or 0.99891390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,236.67768974 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,224.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.