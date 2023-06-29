BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $377.69 million and approximately $463,051.66 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $30,413.01 or 1.00068788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,236.67768974 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,224.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

