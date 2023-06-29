BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $30,502.02 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $378.80 million and approximately $461,889.67 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,502.02 or 0.99974267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,236.67768974 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,224.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

