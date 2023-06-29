BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $13.95 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is BitDAO (BIT)?

BitDAO (BIT) is an ambitious project that aims to support builders of the decentralized economy. It’s one of the world’s largest Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) driven by the vision of open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. The platform is an open space for proposals, which are voted upon by BIT token holders. It does not function as a company or have employees, instead, it represents a community of builders and stakeholders who hold BIT tokens, contributing towards the success of the project.

## Who created BitDAO (BIT)?

BitDAO (BIT) was not created by a single individual or entity. Instead, it operates as a DAO, which means it is collectively owned and operated by its community of BIT token holders. Everyone in this community can propose partnerships and protocol upgrades. The BitDAO Treasury, the official asset custody solution, uses a direct implementation of Safe to store its treasury assets.

## What is it used for?

The BIT token is used for governance within the BitDAO platform, enabling token holders to submit proposals and vote on various matters, such as launching new initiatives, transferring and recalling treasury resources, assigning and modifying powers to operating teams, and implementing corrective actions. It also fosters the development and adoption of BIT powered products and supports specialized initiatives. Through the concept of delegation, BIT holders can vote or create proposals by delegating their voting rights to an address. The BIT token, an instance of Compound Finance’s COMP token, is designed to support delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, potentially moving to on-chain governance in the future.”

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.