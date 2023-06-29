BitDAO Price Hits $0.38 (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $11.58 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

According to CryptoCompare, "## What is BitDAO (BIT)?

BitDAO (BIT) is an ambitious project that aims to support builders of the decentralized economy. It’s one of the world’s largest Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) driven by the vision of open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. The platform is an open space for proposals, which are voted upon by BIT token holders. It does not function as a company or have employees, instead, it represents a community of builders and stakeholders who hold BIT tokens, contributing towards the success of the project.

## Who created BitDAO (BIT)?

BitDAO (BIT) was not created by a single individual or entity. Instead, it operates as a DAO, which means it is collectively owned and operated by its community of BIT token holders. Everyone in this community can propose partnerships and protocol upgrades. The BitDAO Treasury, the official asset custody solution, uses a direct implementation of Safe to store its treasury assets.

## What is it used for?

The BIT token is used for governance within the BitDAO platform, enabling token holders to submit proposals and vote on various matters, such as launching new initiatives, transferring and recalling treasury resources, assigning and modifying powers to operating teams, and implementing corrective actions. It also fosters the development and adoption of BIT powered products and supports specialized initiatives. Through the concept of delegation, BIT holders can vote or create proposals by delegating their voting rights to an address. The BIT token, an instance of Compound Finance’s COMP token, is designed to support delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, potentially moving to on-chain governance in the future.”

Buying and Selling BitDAO

