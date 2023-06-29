Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Paul Magrath Sells 35,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$67,074.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:BITF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.03. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

