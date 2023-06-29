Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Paul Magrath Sells 35,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$67,074.00.
Bitfarms Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE:BITF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.03. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Bitfarms Company Profile
