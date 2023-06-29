Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Buys $9,552,600.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 6,834,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,699. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BDTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

