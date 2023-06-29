BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

BlackBerry Trading Up 8.3 %

TSE:BB traded up C$0.55 on Thursday, reaching C$7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,362. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.83.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.34 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1107266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

