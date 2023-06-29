BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 321.0% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 321.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 35,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.41.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
