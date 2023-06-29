BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 67.4% in June

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 296.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

MUA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 64,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,483. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

