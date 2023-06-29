Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX remained flat at $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,875. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

