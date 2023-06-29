Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.54 and last traded at C$10.54. Approximately 1,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.77.

