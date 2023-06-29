Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $443.94

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.94 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.70). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.57), with a volume of 16,347 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their target price on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 438.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £348.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 10.34 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

In related news, insider John Bason acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £43,051.34 ($54,737.88). Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

