BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,558.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.46 or 0.00796715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00122672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.