BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.05

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.28, with a volume of 6855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $866.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlueLinx by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

