BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $36.35 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, BNB has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $233.25 or 0.00766644 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $36.35 billion and $342.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,491 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,627.85160366. The last known price of BNB is 232.83745362 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1470 active market(s) with $470,730,925.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

