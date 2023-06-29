BNB Price Reaches $236.46 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $236.46 or 0.00769675 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion and $350.72 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,456 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,627.85160366. The last known price of BNB is 232.83745362 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1470 active market(s) with $470,730,925.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.