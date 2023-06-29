BNB Price Reaches $236.46 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $236.46 or 0.00769675 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion and $350.72 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,456 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,627.85160366. The last known price of BNB is 232.83745362 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1470 active market(s) with $470,730,925.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
